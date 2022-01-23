BBC News

Cardiff City to pay for Ashton Gate damage caused by fans

Image source, The Away Ends
Image caption,
The toilets at Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol were damaged on Saturday

Cardiff City has offered to pay for repairs after supporters damaged the toilets at Bristol City's Ashton Gate stadium.

Photos of the damage were shared on social media following the Severnside derby between The Robins and The Bluebirds.

Roofing and cabling was damaged and debris left strewn across the floor.

The Welsh club offered to cover the costs following Saturday's game, which Bristol City won 3-2.

Image source, The Away Ends
Image caption,
Damage could be seen in the ceiling of the toilets

