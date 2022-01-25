Bristol space for Black creatives explores racial identity
A safe creative space that encourages people of African, Caribbean and Asian heritage to explore their identities has been launched.
Artist Rider Shafique launched the meet up the Trinity Centre in Bristol as the next part to his I-Dentity project.
The free programme will work with a support group once a month to create photography and mixed media pieces.
He said the group will allow black creatives to celebrate their identities and to not feel "othered".
The project was named after the Gloucester artist's song I-Dentity released on Echo Records in 2016.
The track draws on racial identity and his experiences of alienation growing up in Britain.
The new meet ups follow the artist's latest community collaboration called Black Is.. a collection of poems from Gloucester residents describing what being Black means to them.
Rider Shafique said he started the meet up group to carry on similar works and because "not enough safe spaces exist" for black artists.
"When you go to other spaces your culture isn't celebrated or taken into account," he said.
"You feel othered. Creative spaces need to be more diverse.
"Black Is... was a great example of how a network can produce great work.
Gloucester artist Rafeelya said the new meet-up will inspire content "that needs to be seen".
"People need spaces where they feel seen and heard," she said.
"It's important. People need to feel they can be creative without the pressures of society.
Rafeelya attended the first session of the year.
Photographer and session worker Khali Ackford said he wants people who come to the space to "feel comfortable to talk about anything".
"We can share ideas to a black audience. Not to an audience who do not understand it," he said.
"The group will be the starting point for other things. Who knows what will be created.
"We definitely will use Rider's I-Dentity project as a point of inspiration."
"We're really excited to to explore this opportunity.
"The group is growing and growing every month."
The group will meet at the Trinity Centre for Arts every fourth Monday of the month.
