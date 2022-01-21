Craig Wiltshire fatal citizen's arrest: No harm intended, defendant says
- Published
A man accused of fatally injuring a suspected burglar in a citizen's arrest has said he did not mean to harm him.
Nathan Smith, 38, denies the manslaughter of 43-year-old Craig Wiltshire, whom he pinned to the ground in the early hours of 20 November 2019.
He told jurors he had no training in restraint and had feared for everyone's safety if the suspect had then escaped.
Mr Wiltshire, who was heard on CCTV saying "I can't breathe", suffered brain damage and died two weeks later.
When asked what he feared might have happened if he had let Mr Wiltshire up, Mr Smith replied: "He would hurt me, hurt one of the others, escape".
At the time he also thought Mr Wiltshire was lying about not being able to breathe, he said.
"I knew previously he had broken into houses so I thought he might have tools or a weapon," he added.
'Couldn't believe it'
Bristol Crown Court heard Nathan Smith had believed Craig Wiltshire was behind a series of car and garage break-ins in his employer's neighbourhood in Bristol in 2019.
After confronting him, he held Mr Wiltshire down for 12 minutes with his head twisted to one side.
The defendant said he "couldn't believe it" when he later learned Mr Wiltshire had been seriously injured, adding that he had vomited in shock.
He described the past two years as being the worst of his life, filled with many anti-depressants and visits to his doctor.
"I used to be quite a happy person, now I just feel mostly sad.
"I don't really want to do anything any more.
"I just stay in, I keep myself to myself, I do my job and not much else."
'More in control'
Mr Smith was asked in court why he had shouted abuse at Craig Wiltshire during the citizen's arrest.
"I was being loud so other people would come, I didn't want to shout 'help' so he knew I needed help, and I wanted to make him think I was more in control than I was," Mr Smith said.
He told jurors he was neither angry nor had he been trying to punish Mr Wiltshire.
"I just wanted the police to come and get him," he told Bristol Crown Court.
Mr Smith's employer Michael Crooks is seen in the CCTV footage adding his weight to restrain Mr Wiltshire for a few minutes, while his son Ben Crooks is seen kicking the prone man twice.
They both previously admitted a charge of common assault and are not charged with manslaughter.
The trial continues.