Restraint was reasonable in Bristol citizen's arrest case
- Published
A man who suffocated a suspected burglar during a citizen's arrest did not use unreasonable restraint, a court has heard.
Nathan Smith, 38, denies the manslaughter of 43-year-old Craig Wiltshire, who died after he was pinned to the ground for 12 minutes.
An expert told jurors the force Mr Smith used was neither "unreasonable" or "excessive".
The trial is due to last two weeks, and continues at Bristol Crown Court.
Mr Smith tackled Mr Wiltshire to the ground in the early hours of 20 November 2019. He died in hospital two weeks later, having suffered severe brain damage.
Mr Wiltshire, suspected of carrying out a series of car and garage break-ins in a suburb of Bristol, had been spotted on CCTV cycling around the neighbourhood dressed in black.
Prof Jason Payne-James, a specialist in forensic and legal medicine, told jurors Mr Wiltshire would have been at greater risk of sudden death due to the fact he had taken the sedative diazepam and the heroin substitute methadone.
He said Mr Wiltshire's slight build and previous scarring to his heart was also a risk factor.
Prof Payne-James said he did not think that Mr Smith's method of restraint - as a member of the public with no training - was inappropriate, and that the position alone was not the primary cause of death.
He added that having viewed the CCTV and bodycam footage he could not be certain of when Mr Wiltshire's heart stopped or when he stopped breathing.
'I can't breathe'
Prof Payne-James was asked whether he believed Mr Wiltshire could have survived. He explained that pinning someone face down with their head twisted to the side posed the risk of "positional asphyxia".
In CCTV footage of the incident, Mr Wiltshire was heard saying: "I can't breathe, I can't breathe."
Prof Payne-James said it was "likely" Mr Wiltshire would have survived if he had been sat up, or rolled on to his side, but suggested it was possible he had already suffered cardiorespiratory arrest before he uttered those words.
The jury has been told it must decide if Mr Smith's use of force was "excessive and unreasonable" and therefore unlawful.
Mr Smith's employer Michael Crooks is seen in the CCTV footage adding his weight to Mr Wiltshire for a few minutes, while his son Ben Crooks is seen kicking the prone man twice.
They have both admitted a charge of common assault and were not charged with manslaughter.