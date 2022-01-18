Gullu Daley, Ajax Watson and Jestina Sharpe depicted in St Paul's street art
- Published
Flats in East Bristol are being adorned with murals of three "much-loved" members of the community.
Residents of Ashley Court came up with the idea as a solution to persistent tagging on two of their buildings.
Graffiti artist HazardOne has already completed a mural of "kind and generous" Israel Augustus Daley, who was known locally as Gullu.
Portraits of the late Gilbert "Ajax" Watson and Jestina Sharpe are due to be finished in the coming days and weeks.
One resident said they were encouraged by Sovereign Housing Association, which owns the property, to "make our block feel our own".
"Bristol has a proud tradition of embracing graffiti art," and wanted to explore working with a professional artist, they added.
The project on Ashley Court is one of two funded by the housing association, costing in the region of £3,500 in total.
The second was taken up by another Bristol graffiti artist Silent Hobo, who painted a temporary mural on a wall at Catherine Court, Montpelier, also chosen by local residents.
St Paul's Community Development Officer Henry Palmer said the plan was "incidentally covering up tagging, which was not aesthetically pleasing, but the primary purpose of it was to pay homage to dearly loved members of the community and celebrate local cultures".
Tagging is where a graffiti artist spray-paints their name, initial or logo onto a public surface.
Gullu's son Mark Daley said he was "truly overwhelmed and filled with happiness" to see his father's face on the wall.
"He would always give.
"He would give his last food and go without eating if he had to. He was that kind of guy," he added.
Bristol-based artist HazardOne, who has created street art around the world, said: "I'm super excited to be a part of this project, creating artwork that represents and belongs to the community, while brightening up the street."
She will be painting murals of local dinner lady Jestina Sharpe and cafe and bar owner Gilbert Watson, known as Ajax, in the coming days and weeks.