Zoe Wilson inquest: Woman who died on ward heard voices, inquest told
- Published
A woman who died while on suicide watch on a mental health ward had told staff voices were instructing her to kill herself, an inquest jury has heard.
Zoe Wilson, 22, was found unresponsive at Callington Road Hospital in Bristol in the early hours of 19 June 2019.
She had been on 30-minute observations at the time and "looking frightened" shortly before her death, Avon Coroners' Court heard.
Ms Wilson was discovered unresponsive at 01:30 GMT by a staff member.
Nurse Sipho Nobatana had carried out a check at 01:00, the jury was told, when he shone a torch through the bedroom door and saw "Zoe stood up against the bathroom door looking frightened".
Healthcare assistant Sarah Sharma carried out the next observation and found Ms Wilson unresponsive, the jury heard.
Sgt Darrell Bothroyd, of Avon and Somerset Police, told jurors that staff had informed him upon his arrival at the hospital, before Ms Wilson was pronounced dead, that she had been "having voices saying to kill herself".
This had led to Ms Wilson, a voluntary patient, having the twice-hourly observations, the court was told.
Sgt Bothroyd told the hearing Ms Sharma "called for help" before she and Mr Nobatana entered the room.
Paramedic Gary Thornton told the inquest it was "very difficult to get clear information" from staff upon arrival.
Performing CPR
He explained he had tried to establish what had happened and the "onset timings".
"It was very difficult to try and get some clear information from the staff of when Zoe was last seen or how often she was having checks or being observed," Mr Thornton added.
"I was getting told information and then that would change."
He said he had arrived at the scene in the hospital at 01:34 to reports of a cardiac arrest following an attempted suicide.
After a two- to three-minute delay he arrived at Ms Wilson's room to find two staff members performing CPR.
After more than 20 minutes of treatment, the team stopped, jurors were told.
The ongoing inquest continues.
