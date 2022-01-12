WECA transport logo contest 'devalues' graphic design industry
- Published
A graphic designer has said he is appalled that a local authority is holding a competition to help redesign its transport logo for free.
The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) posted a tweet asking people to help come up with ideas for the logo.
Ken Borg, from Bristol, said asking people to work on a project like this for free "devalues" the industry.
But WECA mayor Dan Norris has defended the scheme adding that a professional will be used for the final emblem.
The logo will be used for the new West of England Sustainable Transport system and will be seen on buses, trains, e-scooters and other public transport.
The competition has come under scrutiny from a number of professionals, with an image used in the original tweet copied and adjusted by people campaigning against the contest.
According to the competition's terms and conditions there is no prize and once your entry is submitted, WECA can "use the competition entry for any purpose it wishes to do so in its sole discretion without further compensation or consideration".
Mr Borg, who runs his own graphic design business, said: "This is not the way, exposure doesn't pay the rent.
"There is something very wrong about asking someone to work on a project like this for free.
"I think the whole set up devalues the industry as a whole, people should expect to be paid for work this important."
Advertising the competition, the WECA website says that the new logo "will be seen by millions of people each year".
It adds: "We want you to decide what it looks like - what the new brand stands for, and how it reflects our region."
Mr Norris said: "It's West of England people who will be travelling on our public transport everyday, so they must be instrumental in our logo's creation.
"I'm not asking for the finished product here, that's why professional designers will be turning local people's inspiration into our final emblem.
"I'm utterly determined we see a design of the people, for the people to reflect the huge local pride in our amazing region."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk