Marks and Spencer: Sadness as Bristol store closes after 70 years
A store which has been part of a city centre for 70 years will close its doors for the last time today.
Marks and Spencer has been a fixture in Broadmead, Bristol, since 1952 and shoppers have expressed their sadness at the end of an era.
"The closure is going to have a big impact on Broadmead," said shopper Judith Benjamin.
The company said the closure is part of a wider restructuring process amid changing shopping habits.
Marks and Spencer announced that the store on the Horsefair would be closing following a consultation with staff last October.
Vivienne Kennedy 54, manager of Broadmead Business Improvement District (BID) said many families in the area had members who worked at the store over the years.
"There's many that have worked there for 25 to 30 years and probably followed their parents and grandparents into the business so it is really sad.
"But Broadmead is constantly evolving and and it will keep evolving to meet consumers demands of the day," she said.
Maria Reeves, 55, said she was disappointed that the store is closing down.
"There are a lot of people who think of Marks and Spencer as traditional. There's always a Marks' somewhere and I think there will be a lot of people who will be disappointed to see it go," she said.
Metro mayor for the West of England, Dan Norris, said he felt sad about the closure but that the area had a positive future.
"We've got to embrace the future rather than be frightened of it and I think the future is very positive and I think Broadmead is going to be part of that very positive future.
"But we've got to think of some really good ways of making sure that people are engaged and wanting to come to Broadmead just as they have for the last 70 years and longer," he added.
A spokesperson for Marks and Spencer said they knew the closure would be disappointing for customers and thanked everyone for their support.
The company's other Bristol stores at Cribbs Causeway and Longwell Green will remain open.
