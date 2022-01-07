Edward Colston statue case could be sent to appeal court
The Attorney General is "carefully considering" whether to refer the Bristol Edward Colston statue case to the Court of Appeal.
Four people were cleared of criminal damage at Bristol Crown Court for toppling the monument in June 2020 during a Black Lives Matter protest.
Suella Braverman said trial by jury was "an important guardian of liberty" but the result was "causing confusion".
The referral would not affect the result, she added.
The acquittal cannot be overturned and the defendants cannot be retried without fresh evidence.
Ms Braverman said she would decide whether to use powers that, as Attorney General, allow her to seek a Court of Appeal hearing so senior judges "have the opportunity to clarify the law for future cases".
Criminal justice debate
Milo Ponsford, 26, Rhian Graham, 30, Jake Skuse, 33, and Sage Willoughby, 22, were charged after the memorial to the slave trader was toppled on 7 June 2020. The statue was thrown into Bristol's harbour shortly after.
The defendants are all from Bristol apart from Mr Ponsford, who is from Hampshire, and were cleared of criminal damage after a trial.
The verdict has prompted a debate about the criminal justice system after the defendants opted to stand trial in front of a jury and did not deny involvement in the incident.
Instead, they claimed the presence of the statue was a hate crime and it was therefore not an offence to remove it.
But the prosecution argued it was "irrelevant" who Colston was and the case was one of straightforward criminal damage.
Raj Chada, who represented Mr Skuse, said the "defendants should never have been prosecuted".