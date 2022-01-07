Edward Colston statue case could be sent to appeal court
The Attorney General is "carefully considering" whether to refer the Bristol Edward Colston statue case to the Court of Appeal.
Four people were cleared of criminal damage at Bristol Crown Court for toppling the monument in June 2020 during a Black Lives Matter protest.
Suella Braverman said trial by jury was "an important guardian of liberty" but the result was "causing confusion".
The referral would not affect the result, she added.
Milo Ponsford, 26, Rhian Graham, 30, Jake Skuse, 33, and Sage Willoughby, 22, were charged after the memorial to the slave trader was toppled on 7 June 2020. The statue was thrown into Bristol's harbour shortly after.
The defendants are all from Bristol apart from Mr Ponsford, who is from Hampshire, and were cleared of criminal damage after a trial.
Raj Chada, who represented Mr Skuse, said the "defendants should never have been prosecuted".