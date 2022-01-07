Give a laptop: Donated devices making 'huge difference' to pupils
A mum-of-four who did not have a computer at home said being given a donated laptop has "really improved" her family's lives.
The BBC's Give a Laptop scheme launched a year ago and has donated more than 100,000 laptops and tablets to school children across the UK.
The scheme aimed to help children with their online lessons while schools were closed due to lockdown, but continued once lessons resumed.
Edwina said the scheme was "fantastic".
The Bristol mum added: "It has been a game-changer. I can't believe it has been a year already.
"Having this laptop has really improved my life as well as impacting positively on the life of my kids.
"Now my son can do the online maths quiz... and he is doing great, thanks to having this laptop."
Edwina added: "I can easily assess assignments, school work and equally I am able to do the things I wouldn't have been able to do before, take some studies online, because with this pandemic things are being done virtually and all that.
"So having the laptop, it has been fantastic. Things have been much more easier."
Twins, Alawia and Khadijia, from Easton in Bristol, also received a laptop through the scheme a year ago.
Alawia said: "It's made a huge difference. We are still using the laptop. It's really helped my studies, so I don't have to do paperwork all the time."
One of the schools that benefited was Easton Church of England Academy in Bristol.
Headteacher Clare Wellborne said: "The challenge was enormous.
"We had to put our learning online... and immediately realised that lots of children wouldn't be able to access our home learning because they didn't have laptops or wifi at home.
"In the end 100 families borrowed laptops or were given laptops which was an absolutely amazing effort."
Bristol charity Digilocal has now handed out more than 1,200 laptops from people's donations.
John Bradford, from the charity, said: "It can be quite overwhelming at times. For us it is a fairly small activity to be repurpose a laptop, but the impact on that young person, that family, can be transformational.
"Any laptop with a webcam will be grateful received, repurposed and onward gifted. There is a list of venues on our website of venues where you can donate, and they will all go out within a few days."
A number of other charities and groups are also collecting unwanted laptops and tablets for schoolchildren to use at home.
To donate a device, visit the Make a Difference website and click "Give A Laptop" where you will find an ever-growing list of charities that can help.
