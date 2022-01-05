BBC News

Bristol hospital declares critical incident

The Bristol Royal Infirmary is Bristol's main city centre hospital

Bristol's city centre hospital has declared a "critical incident" amid rising levels of Covid-19 infections.

The Bristol Royal Infirmary is now on the high level of alert.

Declaring a "critical incident" triggers extra support from other parts of the health and social care system.

It means they can draft in staff from other duties and get support in speeding up discharges. Swindon's Great Western Hospital has also declared a critical incident.

