Bristol hospital declares critical incident
- Published
Bristol's city centre hospital has declared a "critical incident" amid rising levels of Covid-19 infections.
The Bristol Royal Infirmary is now on the high level of alert.
Declaring a "critical incident" triggers extra support from other parts of the health and social care system.
It means they can draft in staff from other duties and get support in speeding up discharges. Swindon's Great Western Hospital has also declared a critical incident.
