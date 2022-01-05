Amputee stuck in hospital due to 'delays in supply' of NHS wheelchairs
A shortage of wheelchairs led to a patient, who had undergone a leg amputation, being unable to leave hospital.
Geoffrey Crosthwaite had surgery on his lower leg at Southmead Hospital in Bristol last year.
But due to delays in the supply of wheelchairs from the NHS he was unable to return home.
He ended up paying to rent a private wheelchair, but will need one for longer until he gets a prosthetic limb.
Mr Crosthwaite, who is 72 and from Cromhall in South Gloucestershire, needed a lower leg amputation after an accident several years ago.
Following surgery in December, he was given the green light by doctors to go home after just a few days but could not be discharged because of a lack of wheelchairs. He was told one would not be available for at least another week.
The reason given by the hospital for the shortage of NHS wheelchairs was "delays in the local supply" and frontline staff on the ward said they were also frustrated.
With the help of his wife, Sue, they managed to rent one privately from an agency to get him home for New Year's Eve.
He said: "I was really emotional, quite weepy about it, I could have cried, coming home.
"The cost of renting a wheelchair must be way less than the cost of taking up a hospital bed, so why couldn't the NHS rent one for me?"
Mr Crosthwaite says he is still awaiting confirmation of when an NHS or council-funded wheelchair will become available for the longer term.
The North Bristol Trust that runs Southmead Hospital has been contacted about Geoffrey's experience. The BBC is awaiting a response.