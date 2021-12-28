Man treated in hospital following Westbury-on-Trym hit-and-run
A man is being treated in hospital after a hit and run in which a car also hit the front of a café.
The incident happened in High Street, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol at about 14:15 GMT on Monday.
The 25-year-old was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is in custody.
Police have released an image of a grey Toyota Aygo they want to find.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We're issuing an image of a car we want to locate following a fail to stop collision in Westbury-on-Trym in which a pedestrian was injured."
He added that the car was "badly damaged following the collision" and appealed for anyone who may have seen a car similar to the one in the image, or who has any information about the collision, to contact the police.
