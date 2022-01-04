Private Dicks: The Bristol punks reformed thanks to people power
By Steve Mellen
BBC News
- Published
They're the punk band whose fans won't let them retire.
Private Dicks - 1970s slang for private detectives - were formed in Bristol in the late 1970s just as punk was being replaced by new wave.
Straddling the divide between the two genres, the foursome were tipped for big things but, perhaps in classic punk style, their careers were over before they had properly begun.
But as lead singer Gavin King explained, their die-hard followers - thousands of them that the band were not aware of until recently - won't let them retire.
"I liken music to a woman you cannot get away from. You don't want to be with her anymore but she keeps dragging you back and you can't say no, " said King.
He is about to enter his eighth decade as a singer, having first been paid to perform as a chorister while a young boy in Malvern in Worcestershire.
He has been the lead vocalist for Private Dicks since they started, although for most of the 40 years since then, the band has not released any music or played live.
The foursome of King, Mark Seabright, Paul Guiver and Huw Davies lived, partied and played music in the areas either side of Bristol's Gloucester Road.
Now seen as one of the most desirable UK cities to live in, the Bristol they knew then was very different.
"We used to rehearse in a place called The Docklands Settlement in St Pauls," said King.
"One day we had been in there a few hours and we came out into the middle of the St Pauls Riot. There were petrol bombs flying around and we had no idea what was going on."
Elsewhere in the same building, King remembers a room with huge speakers and heavy dub music being played.
"I believe those guys behind that sound system went on to become Massive Attack," he said.
Tipped for greatness
Private Dicks realised they might have some promise when they made a demo of their first single 'She Said Go'.
It ended up on a compilation record called Avon Calling, which was picked up by Radio One DJ John Peel.
"We got a lot of press locally, and got offered loads of gigs," recalled King.
In the 1979 Christmas edition of Sounds Magazine, one of their staff reviewers picked three bands that would make it big in the 1980s. He chose the Private Dicks, U2 and Scritti Politti.
"I don't know what happened to the other two, but I know what happened to us," said King.
What happened was one of their many gigs was watched by a man called Mark Dean. He asked to meet the band the following day at the Hilton Hotel in Bristol.
"He said, hey guys, I think you're going to be massive and I want to manage you.
"We thought that was amazing."
Mark Dean may not be a household name, but he discovered one of the biggest bands in 1980s pop.
"The story goes that he had a Greek lady who cleaned his house, and one day she gave a demo her son had recorded to Dean's wife," said King.
The song was 'Careless Whisper', sung by a very young George Michael. Mark Dean had been handed the band Wham!
But while George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley went on to become huge stars, King and his band-mates would not get to follow a similar path.
They took the contract Mike Dean had offered them to a solicitor, who had an issue with some of the fine print and told them not to sign it.
"The other lads wanted me to, but I refused," he said.
"Mark Dean walked away and we had a massive row between ourselves. We carried on until about 1981 but by the end of that period, our time had passed."
That's where the band's story would have ended, but for a series of events 25 years after they had split up.
Heartbeat Records, who had released the band's first single, put the Avon Calling compilation out in 2005 on CD, this time with the power of the internet behind it. Private Dicks were invited to play at the launch party, so dusted off their instruments and went back on stage.
Six months later King got an e-mail from a man in Berlin asking if he was 'the' Gavin King.
"I said that's me. He said 'I'm a big fan of your band and you've got a lot of fans in Germany. I want to know whether you want to come over and do a tour here'.
"I said 'sorry, are you sure you've got the right band?' He said 'yes'. I told the others, who said it must be a joke."
But it wasn't, and then someone in Japan contacted King and asked if they could release the Private Dicks' album there.
When the album was released, it sold 5,000 copies. King was then asked if the band had a live album which could be sold, and one was put together using recordings from an early gig at The Marquee in London.
That also sold 5,000 copies in Japan, to the incredulity of the band. They went back on tour in Germany, where the response of the crowds was "just amazing" said King.
Organisers of the annual Road to Ruin punk festival in Rome then asked the band to be the second act on their main night, ahead of Brian James from The Damned, backed by Sham 69.
"We finished in 1981, so this was now 2007-08 and every three months or so we were going off to play some gigs," said King.
The high jinks that had been a feature of their early days in Bristol had now returned. On one visit to Germany, the band were waiting to travel from Berlin to the next gig when it was realised drummer Mark Seabright was missing.
While they desperately tried to track him down, Seabright was wandering the streets of Berlin barefoot, having mysteriously lost his shoes while visiting a few bars.
The band's triumphant entrance at the Road to Ruin festival didn't initially go to plan either, King admitted. Having gone to the bar, the first song was chaotic as most of the band were drunk.
"We looked at each other after the first number and basically realised we needed to get it together and start playing properly," he said.
'It cost me my marriage'
The band's second chance at touring came at a price, said King.
"We were more successful than we had been back then," he said.
"But of course going away for weekends, they were very raucous, we were like kids being let off the leash.
"I have to say it cost me my marriage and it also cost the bass player his marriage because our wives looked at us and said they'd been through this once and didn't want to again.
"But for us it was a last hurrah."
Lockdown interrupted the band's second coming, but they have been asked to play "one last gig" at the iconic Wild at Heart rock club in Berlin.
"I said I'm not sure I'm up for that, I'll be 70 by then," said King. "But the others said 'you're a long time dead'. So we plan to go.
"I started out at six years old and if I do this gig in Berlin next year it will be the eighth decade I've done music in."
King said he has carried on singing because of his love of it, not for the money.
"I worked it out. Over what is essentially a 64-year-old career as a singer-songwriter I've probably earned about £25,000 if you include my choir money."
The band remain close friends, and are all godparents to each other's children. King even sometimes works with drummer Seabright.
"He's been a property developer for 25 years. When he wants a house ripping out first of all he usually gives me a call.
"I'm no good at building things. But I'm great at destroying them."