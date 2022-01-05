Edward Colston statue toppling: Four found not guilty of criminal damage
- Published
Four people accused of illegally removing a statue of Edward Colston have been cleared of criminal damage.
Sage Willoughby, 22, Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Jake Skuse, 33, were charged after a monument to the 17th Century slave trader was pulled down and then thrown into the harbourside in Bristol last June.
It happened during a Black Lives Matter protest in the city.
A jury at Bristol Crown Court found them all not guilty.
During a highly publicised trial, the court heard that the statue was ripped down before being thrown into the harbour during a wave of protests triggered by the murder of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer.
The four defendants, together with "others unknown", were accusing of damaging the Colston statue and plinth of a value unknown without lawful excuse.
During the trial, Mr Skuse said he took part in rolling the statue to the docks to stage a symbolic "sentencing" of the slave trader.