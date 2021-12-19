Covid-19: Injury unit to offer new medical intervention
- Published
A minor injuries and illness unit has been closed to help provide care and treatment for people with Covid-19 in Gloucestershire.
The Tewkesbury centre will provide care for people who require a specific type of medical intervention called Neutralising Monoclonal Antibodies.
The new treatment was only made available earlier this month.
It is delivered through a drip to people aged 12 and above and are at highest risk of getting seriously ill.
"Tewkesbury MIIU will be used to deliver the treatment for people across Gloucestershire," said John Trevains from Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
"We hope it will help people from our county to remain well enough to recover at home, reducing the impact on them as well as the healthcare system."
Patients who would ordinarily attend Tewkesbury MIIU will be redirected to other units.
