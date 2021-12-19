Bermuda police confirm stabbing of city footballer
A former Bristol City footballer has been stabbed to death after a party in Bermuda, police have confirmed.
It is believed Osagi Bascome was stabbed multiple times during an altercation outside a restaurant on St David's Island.
Bascome signed for Bristol City in 2017 and played for the under-23 squad. He finished his English football career at National League North side Darlington.
Police in Bermuda said the stabbing was not believed to be gang-related.
Det Ch Insp Peter Stableford spoke to the press outside the "Fun Zone" where the attack happened, urging witnesses to come forward.
"We need to hear from anyone who was at the party but right now persons who were there are not talking to us," he said.
"We know that people saw what happened and we would urge them to do the right thing by Osagi and tell us," he added.
During his international career he was capped 18 times, scoring one goal for Bermuda in a match against Sint Maarten.
