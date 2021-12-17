Bristol: Fire breaks out at ss Great Britain
- Published
A fire broke out onboard the ss Great Britain on Friday morning.
The museum confirmed that smoke was detected while "essential welding repairs" were being carried out in the fo'c'sle - upper deck - of the 19th Century ship, designed by engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel.
A spokesman said that "everyone is safe and there is minimal damage in a small, contained area of the ship".
Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed that it sent five appliances to the scene.
A spokesman for the ss Great Britain said the attraction would be open for its Victorian Christmas Weekend on Saturday.