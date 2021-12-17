BBC News

Bristol: Fire breaks out at ss Great Britain

Published
Image caption,
The fire service were called just before 13:00 GMT on Friday

A fire broke out onboard the ss Great Britain on Friday morning.

The museum confirmed that smoke was detected while "essential welding repairs" were being carried out in the fo'c'sle - upper deck - of the 19th Century ship, designed by engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

A spokesman said that "everyone is safe and there is minimal damage in a small, contained area of the ship".

Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed that it sent five appliances to the scene.

A spokesman for the ss Great Britain said the attraction would be open for its Victorian Christmas Weekend on Saturday.

Image source, SS Great Britain Trust
Image caption,
The ss Great Britain has become a popular tourist attraction since being brought back to Bristol in 1970

