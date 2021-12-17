Bristol: Historic part of city gets redevelopment go-ahead
Plans for three new office blocks in Bristol have been approved despite concerns they will overshadow Castle Park and "overwhelm" the Old City.
Councillors narrowly voted in favour of the St Mary le Port development, which surrounds a ruined church tower.
Historic England said it was "disappointed" and thought the scheme might be harmful.
But others, including the Friends of Castle Park, were in favour.
The changes will see three former bank buildings at the corner of Wine Street and High Street being replaced with one nine-storey and two eight-storey office blocks, with independent shops, cafés, restaurants and bars at ground level.
The developer will also expand the park, restore the ruined St Mary le Port church tower and reinstate three city centre streets that were lost during the Bristol Blitz.
It will also put money towards public toilets and improved cycle lanes through the park.
'Like Central Park'
Members of campaign group Friends of Castle Park, which had objected to previous plans to redevelop the site, told a planning committee they thought these proposals would both "protect" and "enhance" the park.
But Simon Hickman, from Historic England, which objected to the application, said the buildings were "just too big" for the location and would "overwhelm" the Old City unless two of the new office blocks were two floors shorter.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said there were also concerns about the number of trees that would be lost, with plans to remove 14 of 28 mature trees on the site.
The council's senior planning officer, Gary Collins, assured committee members there was still an appetite for high-quality office space in the city centre, despite a switch to home-working during the pandemic.
The nine-strong planning committee voted five to three to approve the application, despite their reservations. One councillor abstained.
Committee chair Richard Eddy admitted the plans were controversial but said he thought they suited and enhanced the prominent central city location.
"Castle Park in my view is a bit like New York Central Park, so large buildings surrounding it may be appropriate and may actually add to the attractiveness of the location," the Conservative councillor said.
Roz Bird, of the developer MEPC, said: "I would like to say a huge thank you to Bristol for welcoming us with open arms and for working with us to develop plans."