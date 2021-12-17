Somerset-based PC dismissed after kissing crime victim
A police officer who messaged two female victims of crime and kissed one of them in his car, has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
PC Ian Rawlinson sent inappropriate messages to a married woman whom he kissed after twice taking on a ride in his personal car.
His actions were described "a serious breach of standards" by prosecutors.
The Bridgwater officer was dismissed without notice from Avon and Somerset Police following a three-day hearing.
The majority of the allegations involved Miss A, a married woman who was a victim of burglary and who cannot be identified for legal reasons.
Prosecutor Stephen Morley told the panel PC Rawlinson phoned Miss A to update her on the investigation.
She responded by text in the first of what turned into a long series of "less and less formal" messages, he said.
A family member of Miss A discovered the conversations and put in a formal complaint, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Mr Morley said the officer had breached the woman's trust and abused his position of authority.
"She was vulnerable because her house had been broken into.
"He betrayed her and he betrayed this whole organisation when he acted the way he did," Mr Morley said.
Data protection laws
PC Rawlinson was also accused of "unprofessional contact" involving a second woman and admitted using his personal phone to record information in breach of data protection rules.
When cross-examined, he said he had not received data protection training until 2020, adding: "The memory card was encrypted and always with me.
"I understand that data protection laws have now been updated, but I didn't realise [at the time]."
David Sapiecha, who defended PC Rawlinson, said: "The officer didn't know there was a breach of policy.
"Perhaps he should have been aware of it. It is not a case of corruption, or passing information on."
