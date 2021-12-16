Jennifer and Stephen Chapple's children supported by community
A community has come together to collect Christmas presents for two children whose parents were killed.
Jennifer and Stephen Chapple were stabbed to death at their home in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on 21 November.
Local people have since collected presents for the couple's children, aged five and six, "as a symbol of hope" to "give them a Christmas".
Residents said they just wanted to help in whatever way they could.
Mr and Mrs Chapple were stabbed multiple times and died at the property on Dragon Rise. Collin Reeves, 34, also of Dragon Rise, has been charged with their murder.
Chairman of the village hall Don Wyatt told BBC Radio Somerset the community had come together this Christmas to support each other and the couple's children.
"We just said yes we would want to help and that's what we've done," he said.
"We've given them a Christmas I hope, that's the most important thing."
Rector at All Saints Church in Norton Fitzwarren Paul Irving said it had been a "very difficult time".
"We've all been trying to process the tragedy and what's happened," he said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with those at the centre of the tragedy, and particularly the children involved.
"What has been really heartening is the way the whole community has rallied together and there has been a real outpouring of love, and that's been wonderful."
The church opened after the tragedy to allow people to light candles and pray for those involved.
"These presents we've collected and everything that's happened in the last few weeks will be a symbol of hope in what has been a difficult time." Mr Irving said.
