Insulate Britain: Activist, 79, 'surprised' to avoid jail
A 79-year-old Insulate Britain activist said she was "surprised" she was not jailed for blocking the M25.
Reverend Sue Parfitt, from Bristol, was among nine activists from the environmental group who were sentenced at the High Court on Wednesday.
Two were jailed while the remaining seven - including Rev Parfitt - received suspended sentences.
The nine protesters admitted breaching an injunction, and being in contempt of court.
National Highways claimed the protesters had breached an injunction by obstructing the M25 in October after a High Court order forbade it from happening.
Speaking afterwards, the Anglican priest said she was "surprised" but "glad" to avoid prison.
Rev Parfitt said: "I think we are surprised that seven of the sentences were suspended - but we are glad.
"I think it shows as things move on the idea of sending peaceful protesters to prison is nonsense."
Insulate Britain said the "leniency" of the sentences was in contrast to immediate jail terms handed to protesters by judges a month ago.
In a mitigation statement read out to the court on Tuesday, Rev Parfitt, from Cotham said it was "of no consequence" if she was jailed.
She also vowed to continue breaking the law if she retained her liberty.
"I think he should jail me," she told the BBC shortly before being sentenced.
"But the law is a very strange animal really."
Rev Parfitt was among seven protestors handed two-month jail terms suspended for two years after being found in contempt of court for breaching the injunction.
Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Johnson also handed prison sentences of two months and 30 days to two protesters.
The protesters, who have a combined age of 428, said they were compelled to act to highlight Britain's so-called "leaky homes".