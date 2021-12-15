Avon Fire and Rescue Service: More work needed to improve performance
- Published
A fire service still needs to improve its overall performance, although "good progress" is being made, a report says.
Avon Fire and Rescue has resolved areas of concern from 2018, when it was rated inadequate at "promoting the right values and culture".
But changes are needed to staff training and within IT, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said.
Chief Fire Officer Mick Crennell said he was pleased with the progress made.
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the service had improved support for staff's mental and physical wellbeing, there are now more staff working in fire prevention and the service was responding well to fires and major incidents.
However, it added more work needs to be done.
HMICFRS inspector Wendy Williams said she was "very pleased" with the progress made, but added: "The challenge now is for the service to keep up this momentum in making further improvements."
"Its significant investment in protecting the public has paid off, and we are very encouraged that the senior leadership team is now more visible to staff," she said.
"But there are several areas for improvement. The service's IT infrastructure affects how effectively and flexibly staff can do their jobs. Firefighters need access to up-to- date and useful information about the risks they, or the public, might face in an emergency.
"The service should also make sure that it learns lessons from emergencies and where necessary improve the way it works."
Mr Crennel said that the report was "an important stepping stone on our improvement journey".
"While the absence of any further causes of concern or inadequate grades is not the bar against which we judge ourselves, we're obviously pleased that the fantastic efforts made since our last inspection are resulting in significant improvements in so many areas," Mr Crennell said.
"They (HMICFRS) recognised that it takes time for new approaches to bed in - and longer still to change an organisation's culture - but I'm immensely proud that we've risen to that challenge with this latest report showing just how far we've come."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk