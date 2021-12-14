Driver accused of impersonating Avon and Somerset police officer
- Published
A man has been charged with impersonating a police officer.
Thomas Cox of Warmley in South Gloucestershire, is accused of using blue and red flashing lights on his car to encourage another driver to stop.
The alleged incident happened on Fishponds Road in Bristol on Sunday.
He was also charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance and was released on bail.
He is due before magistrates in 2022.
Mr Cox, 20, of Quantock Close was ordered to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on 11 January.
Emergency services in the UK do not use forward facing red lights.
In October, Avon and Somerset Police force published details of a new verification process to help people check they were dealing with a genuine police officer.
On request, officers will provide their name and collar number and will call the control room on their police radio asking an operator to confirm their identity and location, while placing their radio on loudspeaker for the member of the public to hear the response.