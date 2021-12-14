Rescue dog makes Banksy art in appeal for new home
- Published
A rescue dog called Banksy has been recreating art by his graffiti artist namesake as part of an appeal to find a home.
The Bristol Animal Rescue Centre dog is visiting artworks around the city on his walks before making paw print versions on canvas.
Volunteers said the "misunderstood dog" had been with them for 19 weeks and had a rough start to life.
"Banksy is a lovely dog with a cheeky personality," the centre manager said.
The average rehoming time for dogs at the centre is six weeks but Banksy has been waiting an "unusually long amount of time".
Having been passed between a few homes already, he is now looking for a consistent and patient home where he can settle, the centre said.
Manager Jodie Hayward said he was a pooch with a passion for painting.
She said: "Banksy really enjoys creating the artworks, it's a great enrichment activity for him to do with his carers."
So far, he has painted his own version of Banksy's famous "Cat and Dog" artwork, using his nose and paws to spread the paint.
Banksy needs to wear a muzzle during walks and be exercised away from other dogs off their leads. He would also be best living alone without other dogs, cats or children.
Ms Hayward said: "He can get a bit boisterous and mouthy when he feels unsure as to how he should behave in certain situations.
"Banksy is a misunderstood dog with lots of potential, and we are sure that he will bring a great deal of joy to the right family."
Fundraising manager Gina Jones said he was a "cheeky chappie" and has been with the centre for a long time so is desperately looking for new owners.
"He's really intelligent. Kaya his trainer is doing a lot of training to make sure he is stimulated and busy all of the time," she said.
The paintings will go up for auction in the new year to raise funds for the animal shelter.
Bristol Animal Rescue Centre (Bristol A.R.C.) has been caring for pets and wildlife in the city since 1887.
The charity estimates it rehomes more than 14,000 vulnerable animals every year.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk