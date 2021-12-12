Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Montpellier Gardens
Part of a town centre park has been cordoned off after a teenage girl was subjected to a serious sexual assault.
Officers were called to Montpellier Gardens in the centre of Cheltenham at about 18:20 GMT on Saturday.
Gloucestershire Police said CCTV from the area was being reviewed and forensic inquiries were ongoing in the area.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers, it added.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.
The scene of the assault remains cordoned off while investigations continue.
