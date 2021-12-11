Woman in critical condition after collision with cyclist
A pedestrian suffered a serious head injury in a collision with a cyclist.
Avon and Somerset Police said the woman was in a critical but stable condition in hospital after the incident in Bristol on Wednesday.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened at the junction of Gloucester Road and Zetland Road at about 22:20 GMT.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.
