Queues form as Banksy Colston statue trial T-shirts go on sale
People have begun queuing to buy limited-edition T-shirts made by anonymous street artist Banksy.
The Bristol-born artist announced on Friday night that the shirts would go on sale at locations in the city.
He said they had been created to show support for the four people about to go on trial accused of pulling down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.
Local radio station Ujima has been announcing the sale points on its breakfast show.
The first locations were announced at 09:00 GMT and dozens of people quickly formed a queue at one of them - That Thing on Stokes Croft.
Similar queues appeared outside Friendly Records in Bedminster and Rough Trade on Nelson Street.
In an Instagram post, Banksy said the shirts would be limited to one per person, and proceeds would go "to the defendants so they can go for a pint", the post said.
Jake Skuse, Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford and Sage Willoughby all deny criminal damage relating to the removal of the statue and face trial at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.
The statue of Edward Colston, a 17th Century slave trader, was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol in June 2020.
