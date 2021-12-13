MetroWest: Severn Beach to Bristol rail service doubles
Rail passengers in the West of England are experiencing the first stage of timetable improvements as the multi-million pound MetroWest project begins.
Twice as many trains have started to run every hour from Severn Beach to Bristol Temple Meads.
Network Rail's project director Jonathan Davies said this was the first step in making Bristol Temple Meads a key transport hub.
Two railway lines will reopen and seven new stations will be built by 2024.
West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris said: "This is the first important piece in the MetroWest jigsaw", which he said would give 80,000 more people access to train services.
The timetable changes to the Severn Beach line were made possible following a £132m track upgrade at Bristol East Junction over the summer.
Hourly direct services
Great Western Railway managing director Mark Hopwood said the new timetable "will provide our communities with the help and support they need as together we rebuild and renew for the future".
The next stages of the initiative are set to include additional services between Bristol and Gloucester, and between Bristol and Westbury via Bath.
This December will also see GWR restore some train services reduced during the Covid pandemic.
Services from Cheltenham to London Paddington will be restored to hourly direct services and more electric trains will be introduced on journeys between London Paddington and Cardiff.
It means in the future rail services can have up to 12 carriages to cater for events at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
More services will also be extended from Cardiff through to Penzance, better connecting the South West with South Wales.
