Man jailed for SWX arson had Covid restrictions obsession
- Published
A man who set fire to a nightclub in a protest against Covid-19 vaccine passports has been jailed for six years.
Owen Marshall ignited a towel soaked in petrol he had posted through the letterbox of SWX in Bristol.
Police said Marshall had become "obsessed" with lockdown restrictions and targeted other venues in the city.
He was caught after officers viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage.
Marshall, 29, of Royate Hill, committed the arson at SWX two months after he had hand-delivered a letter to the venue in which he threatened to "burn" it.
The day after the attack, on 14 July, he was caught on CCTV delivering a letter to the home of Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees in which he claimed responsibility for the arson and said it was a warning to other venues.
PC David Stevenson, from Avon and Somerset Police, said the attack had had a "devastating impact" on the nightclub and the three businesses based below it.
He said: "Owen Marshall's actions were motivated by the completely misguided belief the venues he targeted were about to introduce Covid vaccine passports.
"His obsession with Covid restrictions ultimately led him to carrying out the extremely reckless attack on SWX and it is only through sheer luck no one was physically harmed.
"Staff had been at the venue just hours before and they could easily still have been inside when he used an accelerant to start the fire."
On 28 July 2021, Marshall threw a brick through the window of the Barley Mow pub on Barton Road, with a note attached saying vaccine passports were a breach of human rights.
A few days later, on 2 August, Bristol nightclub Lakota received a letter saying it would "sustain substantial damage like SWX" if it introduced Covid passports.
Officers investigating the incidents viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV from the area around SWX on Nelson Street and tracked a man seen starting the fire back to a shop on Fishponds Road, where he bought a box of matches.
Marshall was subsequently identified and arrested following a public appeal.
He pleaded guilty to charges of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered, criminal damage and making threats to cause criminal damage at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court in September.
He was sentened at the same court for all offences earlier.
PC Stevenson said: "While Marshall has never explained his actions, I am pleased he ultimately accepted responsibility as it negated the need for a trial."
