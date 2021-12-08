Female rights worker given freedom of Bristol
- Published
A "remarkable" female rights worker has become the first woman to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Bristol.
Val Jeal has dedicated her life to supporting marginalised women in the UK and around the world.
A large part of her work included supporting female sex workers and she founded Bristol charity One25 in 1995.
"I accept this honour on behalf of marginalised women the world over, who have no freedom, no voice and no power," she said.
Ms Jeal trained as a secretary after coming to Bristol from Northumberland and worked in Bedminster and at the University of Bristol, before moving into the voluntary sector in 1991.
She founded the Salvation Army Candle Project for homeless people in St Pauls and spent time volunteering in America before returning to Bristol to set up One25, working with street-based female sex workers.
"Thanks to everyone who supported this and my husband Cliff, for without his love and support it would not have been possible to do the work I've done, and all the amazing women I've worked with," she said.
"They have given far more to me than I could have ever given to them.
"My life has been changed for the better by the men and women I have been privileged to work with.
"I have learned so much about their courage in overcoming pain and hardship and it's been a huge privilege. I am delighted that the work of One25 continues today; the need remains," she said.
Anna Smith, CEO of One25, said it was an honour to continue Ms Jeal's legacy.
"Val saw how street sex-working women were trapped by poverty, violence and addiction.
"She fearlessly walked out into the red light district to meet them and ask how she could support them," she said.
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said Ms Jeal had "made the soul of our city better".
"I am just one of many who believes that she is a remarkable human being," he added.
