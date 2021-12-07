At least 20 arrested in 'busy' run up to Christmas
At least 20 people were arrested in Bristol in the "busy" run-up to Christmas, a police officer said.
PC Joe Iles said suspects had been detained in the city for offences ranging from robbery to drink driving.
The Avon and Somerset Police officer shared various updates throughout Monday evening into Tuesday morning as his shift progressed.
He said: "On the build up to Christmas it gets rather busy. We currently have 20 detainees in custody."
We currently have 20 detainees in custody. Some in for Obstruct Police, Intimidate Witness, Drink Driving and Robbery #FollowTheThread pic.twitter.com/4MJO81X1Ql— PC Joe Iles (@ASPJoeIles) December 6, 2021
After reviewing calls and handovers, PC Iles said he was heading out on shift shortly before 22:00GMT.
By 23:00GMT he said those in custody had been held for offences including obstructing police, witness intimidation and drink driving.
A driver who ran from a vehicle following a traffic collision was later interviewed and charged with multiple offences, he said.
Other calls included two burglaries in Bishopsworth and an investigation into several stolen motorbikes which he "attempted to pull over".