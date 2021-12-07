'Iconic' Bristol Only Fools and Horses items raise almost £120k at auction
- Published
A large lot of "iconic" Only Fools and Horses memorabilia including an autographed three-wheeled Trotter van, have been auctioned.
More than 150 special items connected to the series were sold for a total of almost £120k at East Bristol Auctions
Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said the items, which include a replica of Del's bar and Uncle Albert's medal, have a "real connection to our city".
Much of the TV show was filmed in various locations in Bristol.
Mr Stowe said: "We're surrounded by locations. The block of flats used for Nelson Mandela House is just a short drive away, as well as the alleyway from the famous Batman and Robin scene.
"There is a real connection to our city."
The famous three-wheeler 1973 Reliant van that was sold for £24,000 was the official transport of Trotters Independent Traders throughout the series.
"It's iconic." Mr Stowe added. "Everyone knows Del Boy's van - it just makes them smile.
"We had it parked outside our saleroom for a matter of minutes, and there was already a small crowd gathering for selfies with it."
Other items that sold for the highest amounts were Tigger's Roadsweeping medal for £7,700, one of Del's caps for £3,000, the replica bar from the Trotter flat for £3,800 and Uncle Albert's War Medal sold for £4,700.
Mr Stowe called it an "incredible sale - we had a room filled with Only Fools & Horses fans, hundreds bidding online and it was just a wonderful 'feel good' day. Del Boy would be proud."
