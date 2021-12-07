BBC News

'Iconic' Bristol Only Fools and Horses items raise almost £120k at auction

Published
Image caption,
Mr Stowe said most items went for way over their estimate in the "incredible sale"

A large lot of "iconic" Only Fools and Horses memorabilia including an autographed three-wheeled Trotter van, have been auctioned.

More than 150 special items connected to the series were sold for a total of almost £120k at East Bristol Auctions

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said the items, which include a replica of Del's bar and Uncle Albert's medal, have a "real connection to our city".

Much of the TV show was filmed in various locations in Bristol.

Mr Stowe said: "We're surrounded by locations. The block of flats used for Nelson Mandela House is just a short drive away, as well as the alleyway from the famous Batman and Robin scene.

"There is a real connection to our city."

Image caption,
Sir David Jason, the actor who played Del Boy in the series, autographed the van
Image caption,
Rodney, Del and Uncle Albert starred in the programme that was, in later series, shot in Bristol

The famous three-wheeler 1973 Reliant van that was sold for £24,000 was the official transport of Trotters Independent Traders throughout the series.

"It's iconic." Mr Stowe added. "Everyone knows Del Boy's van - it just makes them smile.

"We had it parked outside our saleroom for a matter of minutes, and there was already a small crowd gathering for selfies with it."

Other items that sold for the highest amounts were Tigger's Roadsweeping medal for £7,700, one of Del's caps for £3,000, the replica bar from the Trotter flat for £3,800 and Uncle Albert's War Medal sold for £4,700.

Mr Stowe called it an "incredible sale - we had a room filled with Only Fools & Horses fans, hundreds bidding online and it was just a wonderful 'feel good' day. Del Boy would be proud."

