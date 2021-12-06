Cancer survivor 'in limbo' waiting for surgery
A breast cancer survivor waiting for reconstructive surgery has said she feels her life is "in limbo".
Nicola Johnston, 53, has been waiting for a breast reconstruction for more than 18 months following a mastectomy as part of her treatment.
North Bristol NHS Trust said Covid pressures mean cancer treatment and urgent surgery has to be prioritised.
Plastic surgeon Nigel Mercer said: "It's just dire if you're waiting for an operation at the moment".
The trust said it was "incredibly sorry" for the delays caused by "unprecedented pressures".
Ms Johnston was diagnosed in August 2018 and underwent a mastectomy two months later.
Her chemotherapy ended in May 2019 and she chose not to have immediate reconstructive surgery.
"I had a young child at home and wanted to get home asap but things have changed since then.
"I'm married and ready to move forward with having the reconstruction which the NHS promised me but is now no longer available to me.
"I've been fourth on the list for about 18 months and never moved up. It's so depressing," she said.
Ms Johnston is using a prosthetic while on the waiting list at Southmead Hospital in Bristol but said it was uncomfortable to wear and made her feel self-conscious.
"There is nothing remotely cosmetic about having a breast reconstruction after breast cancer.
"It's akin to an amputation, it's part of your body that is removed in its entirety, your chest wall is left completely concave.
"I feel like I'm still completely in limbo. You've had a battle and you've kind of come out the other side but it's not complete. I can't plan and move forward," she added.
Nigel Mercer, a past president of the Federation of Surgical Speciality Associations, said organising reconstructive surgery at present was "an enormous problem".
"With increasing numbers in A&E again, things are stopping and it really is terrible. Things have just ground to a halt.
"It's just dire if you're waiting for an operation at the moment," he said.
A spokesperson for North Bristol NHS Trust said the pandemic meant surgical teams have had to focus on cancer treatment and "urgent life-and limb-saving surgery".
"Some patients have waited longer than we would want for other procedures, including some reconstruction surgery, and we are incredibly sorry for these delays," they added.
