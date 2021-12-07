Christmas gift scheme Pass the Parcel returns to Bristol
A Christmas gift scheme is aiming to help vulnerable families while also supporting local independent shops that struggled during the pandemic.
Pass the Parcel, which operates in the BS3 postcode in south Bristol, was set up to ensure those who might miss out still receive a gift at Christmas.
Fiona Clabon, from Action Greater Bedminster, said the community-led scheme hopes to "spread a little Christmas sparkle".
Volunteers expect to wrap 350 presents.
The parcels contain gifts ranging from books, pens, mugs, toys, arts and crafts sets to chocolates and toiletries.
Organised by members of Action Greater Bedminster, St Paul's Church and the BS3 Covid Response Group, the scheme started last year to help those hardest hit by the pandemic.
Ms Clabon said: "We know this year may be just as difficult as last, if not more so for some people.
"We want to ensure vulnerable individuals, families and children across BS3 get a little something special this Christmas and spread a little Christmas sparkle with others this winter."
The scheme - which has raised more than £3,800 so far - directs people to an online gift list featuring items from local independent retailers, as well as allowing people to donate online.
Once purchased, the gift is then wrapped and delivered to someone in BS3 by the volunteer team.
Reverend Jacqui Kean from St Paul's Church said: "This is all about how we support our local community through the pandemic, so both those who are economically vulnerable, but also long term for the welfare of our community.
"We wanted to see our high street not be destroyed by the pandemic and support it in whatever way we can.
"This Christmas will continue to be difficult. Many families will be choosing between food and heating and all the difficult decisions they have to make.
"We know the parcels aren't going to solve those problems, but... it's about the community caring for each other, we saw a huge amount of kindness through the pandemic and this is a continuation of that."
