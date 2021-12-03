Bereaved father wants safe drugs space legalised
A father whose son died from an overdose said he would be with them today if he had the "support and protection" of a safe consumption space.
Brian is among the campaigners in Bristol who want mobile 'fix rooms' to be legalised, like the van which has come to the city from Glasgow.
An Overdose Protection Van is visiting the city from Glasgow, where it has been available to drug users.
But it is currently illegal in England.
Brian's son Tom died the day before his 35th birthday.
"It's really important to honour who Tom was. He was struggling. He was in pain," said Brian. "That's part of who he was. But he was also incredibly generous, incredibly hard working and we've met so many people who have extraordinary stories to tell about him," he continued.
"The shame attached to using drugs was something Tom really really struggled with, and I think he'd be with us today if he'd had the support and protection that is needed when someone's in pain rather than being punished for it."
Brian said he hoped the van could operate as a safe space for drug users in Bristol soon.
It was used in Glasgow for nearly a year, but is currently illegal in England.
"I think the crime commissioner and the government are living in cloud cuckoo land," according to Peter Krykant who brought the overdose prevention van to Bristol from Scotland.
"They've got blood on their hands. That's what I would say to those people who say we need to get more rehab facilities. That is a failed narrative."
He added: "Bristol has the second highest drug related deaths in the United Kingdom at the moment. So these facilities could crucially support people to use more safely but also support people into treatment."
His views are supported by other drugs reform campaigners.
"We know that policing drugs does not reduce the size of the market," said Neil Woods, a former undercover police officer. "But it increases violence, it increases the deaths, and we need to get control of these drugs.
Mr Wood added the control needed to be taken it away from organised crime and put in the hands of the government.
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset, Mark Shelford said he would "look and listen to news ideas" but was "completely supportive" of the government position.
"It's absolutely clear it's illegal," he said. "As I say I want to work with health partners to get people off drugs rather than facilitating people taking drugs."
In a statement the Home Office said: "The government has no plans to introduce drugs consumption rooms, and any such facility would be breaking a number of laws".
