Clevedon crash: Man dies and five hurt in three-vehicle smash
A man has died and five people were hurt after a crash between three vehicles.
The crash happened on Tickenham Road in Clevedon, near Bristol, on Tuesday afternoon, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A man, aged in his 70s, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, died in the collision while five others were treated in hospital for injuries.
The road wad closed for several hours to allow for an investigation.
Anyone who witness the crash is asked to contact the force.
