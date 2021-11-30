Bristol fitness trainers will have to pay fee for park use
Personal trainers and commercial dog walkers will have to pay a fee to use Bristol's parks under a new licensing scheme.
The system, designed to generate income to pay for their upkeep, affects businesses as well as not-for-profit organisations.
Bristol City Council said non-commercial operators will only have to pay a "nominal fee".
The council is currently in the process of issuing licences.
Yoga teachers and fitness trainers are among those who must have an annual licence to operate in parks owned by the local authority, scrutiny councillors heard.
Even school groups will need a licence as the system will allow the council to prevent double-booking and ensure people in charge of activities are qualified and insured, officers told the communities scrutiny commission, the Local Democracy Reporting service said.
Jon James, head of service for natural and marine environment, said: "As a landowner we have a duty to effectively regulate what's happening on our site.
"If you're a commercial operator then there's going to be a fee."
Members of the scrutiny commission were supportive of the scheme, saying it was only right that park users contributed to their maintenance given the council's limited resources.
