Christmas bleatings from Shaun the Sheep in BBC One idents
- Published
Shaun the Sheep and his friends are to feature in BBC One's Christmas idents.
The series made by Aardman studios in Bristol will remind viewers what channel they are watching with the help of the much-loved animated children's characters.
The festive idents coincide with a half-hour Shaun the Sheep special.
Sean Clarke, the Managing Director of Aardman, said he hopes "the return of Shaun will bring extra cheer to families this Christmas".
The new film centres on Shaun trying to find Timmy who goes missing after a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the flock.
The idents have been made in partnership with BBC Creative.
BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: "Nothing brings audiences together like Christmas on the BBC, and the star of this years BBC Christmas idents is also at the heart of our festive family offer."
The idents will be broadcast from Saturday 4 December.