Fundraising athletes carry 70kg weight across Bristol
Two athletes have carried a 70kg wrestling dummy for 20 miles to raise money for a man who lost both his legs to sepsis.
David Wellington was in hospital for 10 months and had both legs and seven fingers amputated, losing 60% of his body movement.
Jon Maggs and Matty Hudd walked with the weight from Filton, through Bristol to Winford - a journey of eight hours.
The aim is to raise £20,000 to help Mr Wellington and another charity.
Organiser and Olympic wrestling coach Saeed Esmaeli said the men both said if they knew it would be that hard they would not have done it.
"I noticed at one point they went quiet, their shoulders were going a bit. But you could also see their friendship kicking in, holding on to each other, and that was in the spirit of the cause."
David Wellington collapsed at an exercise class in 2019 and ended up in intensive care.
"He's happy to be inspiring people." said Mr Esmaeli.
"I was texting him to tell him how it was going, and the money was going up too. David was very happy that people are coming together. Jon and Matty don't even know him, which is the great thing about it all."
Half of all donations will go directly towards Mr Wellington's rehabilitation and the other half to Wrestle for Humanity, a not-for-profit organisation which provides inclusive, accessible, and safe facilities as well as free coaching.