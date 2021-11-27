Storm Arwen: Thousands of homes in the West without power
Storm Arwen has left more than 10,000 homes without power after electricity lines were struck by falling trees.
The Met Office issued an amber warning for wind between 00:00 and 09:00 GMT on Saturday for the West of England.
Fallen trees and debris on power lines, roads and train lines have all caused disruption in the region.
Western Power Distribution said it was working hard to restore power supplies quickly.
At 11:50 GMT the company's live power cuts map said 10,354 homes within the West were without power.
Graham Halladay, Western Power Distribution's operations director, said: "North westerly wind speeds of up to 65mph (104km/h) and a combination of rain and snow have made conditions difficult and have led to power cuts across our region.
"We can assure you that we are working very hard to restore power supplies quickly and safely."
A spokesperson from Great Western Railway said trees on lines at Paddington, in South Wales and in Devon had caused major delays to services travelling through the West of England.
"The storms overnight have had an impact on some services with trees being brought down that we are trying very hard to clear," they said.
"A lot of them have been removed already, but there is some residual disruption and our advice is to keep checking travel updates before you travel."
On the roads, major routes such as the Clifton Suspension Bridge and Severn Bridge have been closed.
Emergency services have also reported issues and have asked the public to only travel if necessary.
An Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesman said their teams attended seven separate incidents overnight involving scaffolding and trees causing a danger to the public.
He said: "One incident we were called to to assist police with was a conscious male who was found trapped under a tree and using our equipment he was conveyed to hospital by ambulance.
"He was conscious and breathing when he left the scene.
"Please keep your travel to a minimum, take that extra amount of care and don't hesitate to report anything."
