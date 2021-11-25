Solar farm: Bristol site set to be granted permission
Plans for one of the UK's biggest solar farms near Bristol are set to be granted permission.
The proposed development would span 16 agricultural fields on 167 acres (676 sq m) of land a mile west of Wickwar.
The application has "strong support" from the authority's climate change team.
However, some parish councils have concerns about the the "industrial" scale of the proposals.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), a report to members said the site was rural but not in the greenbelt and the quality of the soil was mostly poor for agriculture.
The site is bounded to the east by Rag Lane and to the west by the B4058 Bristol/Bagstone Road, while Cowslip Lane is further north.
It said: "The proposed solar energy farm, in providing power to 17,000 homes, would make a significant contribution towards renewable energy production in South Gloucestershire as well as moving towards the national commitment.
"These benefits therefore carry significant weight in considering this planning application."
Three parish councils and 35 residents have lodged objections because of concerns including flooding, road safety, and the harmful impact on the countryside.
But the application was not opposed by any of South Gloucestershire Council's officers following changes to the plans along the way.
It addressed issues such as ecology, security, flooding and public rights of way, and it had "strong support" from the authority's climate change team.
The report said it would increase the production of renewable solar energy in the district by more than half.
