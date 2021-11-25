Avon and Somerset Police confirm Sarah Crew as chief constable
Avon and Somerset Police force has officially appointed its first female chief constable.
Sarah Crew has replaced Andy Marsh who himself took over in 2016 and stepped down as the head of Avon and Somerset Police in June.
She was officially confirmed as the new chief constable by the area's Police and Crime Panel earlier.
Ms Crew joined the force in 1994 and served as Assistant Chief Constable to Mr Marsh from 2017.
Mr Marsh announced in April that he would not seek to renew his contract.
He said it was a difficult decision to step down and the announcement came after the force faced large protests and disorder including the Kill the Bill violence in March.
