Dambuster George 'Johnny' Johnson celebrates 100th birthday
The last British survivor of the World War Two Dambusters raid is celebrating his 100th birthday.
Sq Ldr George "Johnny" Johnson, who lives in Bristol, was a bomb-aimer during the daring operation.
He was made an MBE in 2017 after a long-running campaign which was supported by celebrities such as TV presenter Carol Vorderman.
Mr Johnson was just 22 when he took part in the 1943 operation, which involved experimental bouncing bombs.
The raid targeted dams in the Ruhr Valley in Germany's industrial heartland, releasing huge quantities of water into areas used by Germany for war production.
On 16 and 17 May 1943, a total of 133 Allied aircrew took part in the pivotal attack aboard 19 Lancaster bombers, carrying Barnes Wallis' specially-adapted bombs - that looked like "glorified dustbins", according to Mr Johnson - led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson.
Mr Johnson, who was born in Lincolnshire, said being a Dambuster was a "thrilling experience" and he felt "honoured to have had the chance to take part".
It was his job to target the Sorpe Dam as part of the attack, which was codenamed Operation Chastise and carried out by the RAF's 617 Squadron, based at RAF Scampton.
It was one of the most dangerous air operations of the war, with 53 men killed and three captured.
In 2019 Mr Johnson, who now lives in Westbury-on-Trym in north Bristol, had an inter-city train named after him and was also given an honorary doctorate by the University of Lincoln in 2017.
After World War Two he worked as a teacher in Newark in Nottinghamshire.
