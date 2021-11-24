Bradley Stoke Town Council mayor dies after short illness
Tributes have been paid to a town council mayor who has passed away after a "very short illness".
Councillor Michael Hill was elected to the post on Bradley Stoke Town Council in May.
On Tuesday evening the council said with "great sadness and a heavy heart" that Mr Hill had died.
In a statement it described him as a "very caring, proactive person who had a wealth of councillor experience stretching back over many years".
Mr Hill, who moved to the part of south Gloucestershire with his wife in 2017, was born and educated in north London.
He began his career at a local newspaper before moving on to become a press officer for London Transport - the precursor to Transport for London.
This was followed by a long stint at the Ministry of Defence, where he was head of public relations at the Royal Air Force Headquarters at High Wycombe and the Royal Navy's Fleet Headquarters at Northwood.
His political career began in 1974 when he was elected to the London Borough of Barnet and continued to Northampton when his work led him to move to the area.
