Daniel Hill: Human remains identified as missing man
Human remains found in Bristol have been formally identified as a man who went missing in September.
Daniel Hill, 43, was last seen in the city on 9 September.
His remains were discovered in an area of woodland near Whittock Square in Stockwood, on 14 November.
A spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said the force was continuing enquiries on behalf of the coroner and his death was not being treated as suspicious.
She added: "His family have been informed and our hearts go out to them."
