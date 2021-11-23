BBC News

Daniel Hill: Human remains identified as missing man

Daniel Hill's death is not being treated as suspicious

Human remains found in Bristol have been formally identified as a man who went missing in September.

Daniel Hill, 43, was last seen in the city on 9 September.

His remains were discovered in an area of woodland near Whittock Square in Stockwood, on 14 November.

A spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said the force was continuing enquiries on behalf of the coroner and his death was not being treated as suspicious.

She added: "His family have been informed and our hearts go out to them."

