Unpaid carers: Bristol exhibition shines light on 'amazing' unpaid carers
- Published
An exhibition is highlighting the work of unpaid carers to help raise more understanding about the role.
A selection of photographs and text tell the stories of people in Bristol who care for friends and relatives.
Invisible Army said the exhibition shines a light on the "amazing individuals who work day and night with little or no support".
It can be seen at The Vestibules, City Hall, Bristol, daily between 13:00 - 19:00 GMT until Friday.
The exhibition is a collaboration between unpaid carer and writer Carina Andrews and photographer Tina Gue.
They have been meeting with other carers to showcase the hidden lives of what the caring role really looks like day-to-day.
There are believed to be about 40,000 unpaid carers in Bristol and the exhibition features 32 stories from carers of all backgrounds.
Among those who contributed to the exhibition is Michele Morris. She cares for her 28-year-old son Declan, who is non-verbal and has autism.
"Declan can't do anything for himself. I do all personal care, so for example in the morning he has to come into the bathroom with me and I'll have my shower then it's Declan's turn.
"He's also doubly incontinent so I'm still doing that 28 years later," she said.
She said she loved looking after Declan but believed carers should be given better financial support.
"Care staff working in a home do amazing work but at the end of the day they go home. We are looking after our loved ones in our home 24/7," she said.
Also featured in the exhibition is Patricia and her 15-year-old son Dumisani, who has complex additional needs.
She said sometimes she struggled and would cry, but ultimately always pulled herself together for her son as there was no-one else there for him.
