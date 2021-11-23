BBC News

Unpaid carers: Bristol exhibition shines light on 'amazing' unpaid carers

Image source, Tina Gue
Image caption,
Michele Morris and her 28-year-old son Declan are among those to feature in the exhibition

An exhibition is highlighting the work of unpaid carers to help raise more understanding about the role.

A selection of photographs and text tell the stories of people in Bristol who care for friends and relatives.

Invisible Army said the exhibition shines a light on the "amazing individuals who work day and night with little or no support".

It can be seen at The Vestibules, City Hall, Bristol, daily between 13:00 - 19:00 GMT until Friday.

Image source, Tina Gue
Image caption,
Declan requires round-the-clock care

The exhibition is a collaboration between unpaid carer and writer Carina Andrews and photographer Tina Gue.

They have been meeting with other carers to showcase the hidden lives of what the caring role really looks like day-to-day.

There are believed to be about 40,000 unpaid carers in Bristol and the exhibition features 32 stories from carers of all backgrounds.

Image source, Tina Gue
Image caption,
Thirteen-year-old Hollie takes on a lot of caring responsibilities for her older brother Finn
Image source, Tina Gue
Image caption,
Lisa has five children and her son Finn was diagnosed with autism when he was 11

Among those who contributed to the exhibition is Michele Morris. She cares for her 28-year-old son Declan, who is non-verbal and has autism.

"Declan can't do anything for himself. I do all personal care, so for example in the morning he has to come into the bathroom with me and I'll have my shower then it's Declan's turn.

"He's also doubly incontinent so I'm still doing that 28 years later," she said.

Image source, Tina Gue
Image caption,
Mary opened her home to her older sister Shirley when her sibling was diagnosed with dementia aged 75
Image source, Tina Gue
Image caption,
Shirley said she did not know what she would do without Mary to look after her

She said she loved looking after Declan but believed carers should be given better financial support.

"Care staff working in a home do amazing work but at the end of the day they go home. We are looking after our loved ones in our home 24/7," she said.

Image source, Tina Gue
Image caption,
Dumisani needs to be with his mother Patricia to feel safe and happy

Also featured in the exhibition is Patricia and her 15-year-old son Dumisani, who has complex additional needs.

She said sometimes she struggled and would cry, but ultimately always pulled herself together for her son as there was no-one else there for him.

Image source, Tina Gue
Image caption,
Patricia has a mental health nursing degree and works to save money for trips and holidays with her son

