Star Wars script sells for £13,000 at Bristol auction
- Published
An original Star Wars script has sold for £13,000 as part of an auction of items owned by the actor who played Darth Vader.
The script from The Empire Strikes Back was among 700 lots from the estate of Bristol actor Dave Prowse.
It was used in rehearsals for the 1980 film in which his character utters the famous line: "No, I am your father."
Mr Prowse was best-known for playing the role and died last year aged 85.
Some of the proceeds of the sale held at East Bristol Auctions in the city will be donated to the charity Alzheimer's Research UK.
The auction of memorabilia was organised on behalf of Mr Prowse's family by his friend and assistant of more than 10 years, Julian Owen.
Mr Owen said being able to support Alzheimer's Research UK "meant everything to the family".
"Dave's decline with Alzheimer's disease was hard to watch, and, piece by piece, I had to watch someone I'd worked so closely with for over a decade disappear in front of my eyes," he said.
"His wife Norma is passionate about supporting the search for breakthrough dementia treatments.
"While nothing could be done for Dave, we all hope this contribution in his memory will ensure future generations won't have to go through the same heartbreak we all did."
The "No, I am your father" line was initially kept secret from members of the crew and cast and is replaced in the rehearsal script with "Insert B - Dialogue Added Here".
Also included was a White House invitation from former US President Ronald Reagan, which sold for £2,100, and a previously unwatched Star Wars promo film reel, which went for £480.
