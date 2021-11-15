Bristol taxi driver abandons blind passenger at roadside
A Bristol taxi driver who left a blind passenger by the roadside after his guide dog ran off was stripped of his taxi licence.
The driver had refused to let the man take the animal into the car with him because "other passengers did not like the smell".
The unsettled dog would not get into the boot and then fled while the two men were arguing.
The taxi driver did not help to find the dog and drove off.
Bristol City Council public safety and protection sub-committee was told the Equalities Act imposed a duty on taxi drivers to let a guide dog in their cabs where required and let them stay with the person.
The passenger complained to the council's neighbourhood enforcement team following the incident on 23 June.
The council also heard how on a separate occasion the same taxi driver refused to help a woman whose electric wheelchair had run out of charge after he took her to Cribbs Causeway shopping centre.
A council officer told the panel the driver had not taken the "gold standard" course covering guide dogs and wheelchairs.
Members ruled that he had breached the act on both occasions and revoked his hackney carriage licence.
The decision is revealed in the recently published minutes of a council meeting on 21 September, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The report says the unnamed driver told councillors he had picked up many blind people and wheelchair users and had helped his disabled father so knew what was required.
He said at the hearing: "Sometimes dogs do not want to get into my car but most of the time there is no problem. I suggested to the passenger that he put the dog in the car as it was pulling him."
The dog returned after the taxi driver left.
The council sub-committee suggested to the driver that he should not reapply for this licence until he had completed the gold standard course.